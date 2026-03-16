Renault SA expands Kiger lineup with turbo models

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Renault South Africa has added Turbo models to its recently facelifted Kiger lineup.

They complement the models launched in November, which are powered by naturally aspirated 1.0l three-cylinder engines with 52kW and 96Nm outputs. The new derivatives—named Kiger Turbo Techno, Turbo Iconic and Turbo Iconic CVT — are powered by a 1.0l turbocharged petrol engine with a feistier 74kW and 160Nm.

The turbo engine is paired with a five‑speed manual or X‑Tronic CVT automatic transmission, while the upper trims add the Renault Multi‑Sense drive modes comprising Eco, Normal and Sport. In the manual versions, fuel consumption is rated at 5.0l/100km and the automated derivative returns 6.0l/100km.

The new additions have a sleek, compact coupe-SUV shape with Tri‑octa LED headlamps providing 405l boot space, expandable to 879l. The two-tone interior with 29l of storage has wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto capability, a seven‑inch TFT cluster, and the Renault smart access key card, which is now standard across the new range.

The Kiger Turbo Techno gets Tri‑Octa LED headlamps and a dual-tone interior as standard, while the Turbo Iconic specification adds ventilated leatherette seats, auto aircon, a rear camera, drive modes, 16‑inch Evasion diamond‑cut alloys, auto lights/wipers and an eight‑inch touchscreen. Customers can also choose between manual and CVT transmission in the Iconic.

The Kiger gets a new dual-tone dashboard. (Renault)

Standard safety systems across the Kiger Turbo range include ABS brakes, a tyre pressure monitor, ISOFIX mounts, rear sensors, electronic stability control and six airbags.

The Kiger Turbo range is available in six colours and comes with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a two-year/30,000km service plan.

Pricing

Kiger Turbo Techno - R278,999

Kiger Turbo Iconic - R298,999

Kiger Turbo Iconic CVT - R329,999