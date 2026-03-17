Bentley stays profitable but flags job cuts amid EV push

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Bentley Motors has reported a seventh consecutive year of profitability, but is pressing ahead with cost-cutting measures that could see up to 275 jobs cut as it prepares for an electric future.

The British luxury carmaker posted revenue of €2.6bn, down just 1% despite a 5% decline in customer deliveries, largely driven by weaker demand in China. The effects of lower volumes were offset by stronger pricing, a favourable product mix and rising demand for bespoke features through its Mulliner division.

Operating profit came in at €216m, with an operating margin of 8.3%. However, earnings were weighed down by non-recurring costs linked to a discontinued Volkswagen Group platform, as well as the impact of US tariffs and adverse currency movements.

Bentley’s strategy of prioritising value over volume continues to underpin its financial performance. Demand remained strongest for high-margin derivatives such as Speed and Mulliner models, helping to lift average revenue per vehicle. Mulliner deliveries increased year on year, reflecting growing appetite for personalisation among ultra-wealthy customers.

Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Bentley Motors CEO. (Supplied)

The Bentayga SUV retained its position as Bentley’s best-selling model, with the high-performance Bentayga Speed rolling out to key markets towards the end of 2025. Newer models, including the fourth-generation Continental GT and Flying Spur equipped with a V8 hybrid powertrain, also contributed to the brand’s performance.

Bentley is continuing to invest heavily in its “Beyond100+” strategy, which includes a shift towards full electrification and the transformation of its historic Pyms Lane factory in Crewe. The company is self-funding upgrades to its facilities, including a new design centre, battery electric vehicle (BEV) assembly infrastructure and a paint shop set to open later this year.

As part of efforts to improve efficiency and remain competitive, the company has launched a consultation process that could result in about 275 job cuts across management and non-manufacturing functions. The move reflects broader organisational adjustments as Bentley prepares for future product launches and an electric transition.

The luxury carmaker also unveiled the Supersports model in New York, signalling a push into more performance-focused offerings. The model has already been fully allocated ahead of first deliveries.

CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser described 2025 as a “pivotal year” as Bentley prepares for its first fully electric model and the next generation of vehicles. He said the company was investing at “unprecedented levels” in its manufacturing base while making “difficult decisions” to secure long-term competitiveness.

Finance chief Axel Dewitz said Bentley’s underlying business remained strong despite external pressures, with disciplined pricing and a rich product mix supporting revenue quality.