Tesla faces scrutiny over degradation detection failures

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Victims' lawyer said Tesla has refused to accept responsibility for the crash.

The US auto safety regulator has deepened a probe into Tesla’s driver-assistance system to evaluate its effectiveness in identifying degraded road conditions after nine crashes linked to the technology including one that was fatal.

The probe covers about 3.2 million vehicles, across multiple models, accounting for nearly all vehicles the company has sold in the US.

The move is an escalation that could lead to a recall or other enforcement action if regulators find a safety defect.

Tesla’s ambitions to deploy fully autonomous vehicles and robotaxis hinge on the reliability and safety of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, which remains under regulatory scrutiny.

The probe focuses on Tesla’s “degradation detection” system, which is designed to recognise when visibility is impaired and warn drivers to take control.

Available data raised concerns that Tesla’s degradation detection system, both in its original form and after updates, failed to detect reduced visibility or adequately warn drivers in situations such as glare or other obstructions, NHTSA said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Tesla’s post-incident analysis indicated that a software update to the degradation detection system, if installed at the time, may have affected three of the nine incidents, the regulator said.

In crashes reviewed by regulators, the system did not recognise conditions that impaired camera visibility or issue alerts until just before impact.

Regulators also identified additional crashes in similar environments where the system failed to detect lower visibility or did not provide drivers with sufficient time to respond.

Reuters