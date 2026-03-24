Slovakia is illegally charging foreigners higher diesel prices, EU says

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A motorist refuels his vehicle in Slovakia, where the government has limited sales to a full tank of diesel and additional 10 litres.

The decisions by Slovakia’s government this month to approve a resolution allowing service stations to limit diesel sales and set higher prices for cars with foreign number plates, are against EU law, a European Commission spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“We take note that the Slovak government has adopted a measure imposing, a 30-day restriction on diesel refuelling in Slovakia as well as introducing differentiated pricing for domestic and foreign vehicles. And that includes higher prices for vehicles with foreign licence plates,” the spokesperson said at a news conference.

“We consider this measure highly discriminatory and against EU law, and while we understand the need to support citizens and at this time in particular, measures must not discriminate between nationality, nor should they undermine the integrity of our single market.

“We will take the appropriate legal action to ensure compliance,” the spokesperson added.

Slovakia has sought to secure supplies as global energy prices have surged as a result of the Iran war, and as the country’s Russian crude deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline have been interrupted by damage to the line in Ukraine.

Under Slovakia’s new resolution, fuel pumps can limit diesel sales to a full tank and up to 10 additional litres.

Exports will also be limited and prices of diesel for foreign-registered cars can be set differently, based on the average of prices in neighbouring Czech Republic, Austria and Poland.

The measures will be valid for 30 days and do not apply to petrol.