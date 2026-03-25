Striking Citroën Basalt SUV hits SA streets

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The Basalt is available in two versions priced from R354,900.

Citroën has launched the strikingly styled C3 Basalt in South Africa as an SUV-coupé in the competitive sub-R400,000 crossover category.

Like the C3 hatch and C3 Aircross SUV, the C3 Basalt is a B-segment car imported from India under Citroën’s C-Cubed programme which designs vehicles for emerging markets.

Available in two guises — the baseline Plus and the more comprehensively equipped Max — the C3 Basalt has a coupé-inspired roofline with a roomy interior and generous 470l boot.

Both versions are front-wheel drives powered by a 1.2l petrol turbo engine with outputs of 81kW and 205Nm of torque, with a six-speed automatic transmission. No performance figures are quoted but the factory claimed fuel consumption is 6.3l/100km.

The models come standard with a 10-inch floating touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, keyless central locking, cruise control, LED headlights, park distance control and three USB ports.

Standard safety includes six airbags, ABS brakes, tyre pressure monitoring and electronic stability control.

The range-topping Basalt Max gets an artificial leather steering wheel, auto-dimming interior mirror and a camera for park distance control.

At 4,352mm in length the C3 Basalt competes against rivals such as the Volkswagen Taigo, Suzuki Grand Vitara, Jaecoo J5, Mazda CX-3 and the popular Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.

PRICES

Basalt Plus 1.2 Turbo 6-speed auto - R354,900

Basalt Max 1.2 Turbo 6-speed auto - R369,900

The Basalt comes with a five-year/500,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.