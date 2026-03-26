Ford SA recalls Transit and Tourneo models over battery’s flatulence odour

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The new Ford Transit Custom Sport and older generation Tourneo are part of the latest Ford recall.

The National Consumer Commission has announced the product recall of certain Ford Transit and Tourneo Custom models.

The Recall affects 582 vehicles that were sold between 2022 and 2026, meaning both current and previous generations of the Ford models are affected.

It’s reported that the affected vehicles may have an issue with the H7 AGM battery, which may produce an acidic smell similar to that of rotten eggs inside the cabin, a hissing sound or visible gas venting from the battery. The battery is located under the driver’s seat, and in some cases, the seat area may feel unusually warm.

The company says increased temperatures may cause a reaction in the battery that produces hydrogen sulphide gas. Prolonged exposure to this gas may pose potential health risks to vehicle occupants.

This is the second recent recall for the Transit/Tourneo range. The Tourneo was recalled late in 2025 for an airbag defect, while a number of the brand’s ranges, including Ranger, Mustang, Ecosport and Puma, were summoned for repairs last year.

Ford SA is urging the owners of the affected vehicles to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised dealership for repairs. The necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.