Uber, autonomous mobility firms to launch Europe’s first commercial robotaxis

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The three companies plan to expand the fleet to thousands of robotaxis in European cities over the next few years.

Uber Technologies and autonomous mobility companies Verne and Pony.ai have partnered to launch Europe’s first commercial robotaxi service in the Croatian capital Zagreb, with plans to expand to other cities, they said on Thursday.

Robotaxis are rapidly expanding into US cities as companies race to commercialise autonomous ride-hailing worldwide. Alphabet’s Waymo is the early leader, while Tesla hopes its vast manufacturing scale and financial resources could reshape the competitive landscape.