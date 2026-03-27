SA’s Jonathan Mogotsi joins elite Nürburgring 24-Hour line-up

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South African Volkswagen Motorsport driver Jonathan Mogotsi has qualified to enter the 24 Hours of Nürburgring race on May 18 to 19.

He earned his Permit A “Ring Licence” by competing in the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Series (NLS2) 4-Hour race on March 21.

The Volkswagen Motorsport veteran is racing as part of the Max Kruse Racing team, which runs a trio of Volkswagen AG supported Golf 8 TCRs in the Nürburgring NLS series and the 24-Hour.

“That’s job done,” said Mogotsi after last Saturday’s 4-Hour race. “I have earned my Nürburgring Permit A, which allows me to compete in the epic 24-Hour race in May.”

The driving ace, who began his motorsport career as a gamer, said it’s been an eye-opener, and he has learned so much in the past few weeks.

“Video games come nowhere near showing how incredibly narrow, bumpy and blind the corners are. Germany has been phenomenal and I am eternally grateful to Volkswagen Motorsport and our partners that have made this opportunity, and my Nordschleife experience a reality.”

Max Verstappen in the mix

Mogotsi, who grew up in the township of Temba near Hammanskraal, will also share the 25.4km-long track with four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen. The Dutch racer has confirmed he will be in the mix with his Red Bull-backed Mercedes-AMG GT3 car.

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen says the 24 Hour race is a long-time tick-off on his bucket list. (Jakub Porzycki/Reuters)

Verstappen won the 4-hour Nürburgring NLS2 as preparations for the big race in May, only to be stripped of his victory after using more tyres than regulations permitted.

South African BMW works driver Jordan Pepper, who inherited the win from Verstappen, may also form part of the upcoming Nürburgring 24 HR, as well as teammate and compatriot Kelvin van der Linde. However, BMW Motorsport has not confirmed its driver entry list for the 24-Hour race.