Toyota Land Cruiser 70 Series gains service plan as V8 bows out

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Toyota’s rugged Land Cruiser 70 Series has been given a standard service plan as part of an update to the farmer-favourite range.

The service plan covers up to nine services or 90,000km for most versions, while the 4.2l diesel models have 18 services over 90,000km due to shorter service intervals. The range continues to be backed by a three-year/100,000km warranty.

The update also sees the discontinuation of the 4.5l V8 diesel engine in pick-up models, with production having concluded last year. In its place, Toyota has expanded the offering of its more economical 2.8l GD turbo diesel engine.

A manual version of the Land Cruiser 79 2.8 GD Double Cab has been introduced to the line-up.

The Land Cruiser 70 Series continues to be offered in three body styles: Single Cab (for heavy-duty commercial and fleet use), Double Cab (combining workhorse capability with passenger versatility) and Station Wagon (the rugged off-road SUV variant).

The line-up includes a 4.0l V6 petrol and 4.2l naturally-aspirated diesel on select models, alongside the 2.8l GD turbo-diesel, available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The 2.8 GD engine delivers a power output of 150kW and 500Nm in automatic derivatives (450Nm in manual guise). Transmission options include a six-speed automatic paired with the 2.8 GD engine, as well as a five -speed manual available across multiple derivatives.

PRICES

Land Cruiser 79 Single Cab

4.0 Petrol 5MT – R840,900

4.2 Diesel 5MT – R910,600

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT – R974,300

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT – R1,007,600

Land Cruiser 79 Double Cab

4.0 Petrol 5MT – R949,800

4.2 Diesel 5MT – R1,011,500

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT – R1,078,000

2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT – R1,108,400

Land Cruiser 70 Station Wagon

78 4.2 Diesel 5MT – R988,800

76 2.8 GD-6 Diesel 5MT – R1,065,300

76 2.8 GD-6 Diesel 6AT – R1,098,400

76 2.8 GD-6 VX Diesel 6AT – R1,199,000

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