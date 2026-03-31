Rare Ferrari Monza SP2 heads to Villa d’Este auction

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A low-mileage example of the Ferrari Monza SP2 will go under the hammer at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este auction on May 16–17, hosted by Broad Arrow Auctions.

Revealed in 2018 alongside the single-seat SP1, the SP2 forms part of Ferrari’s limited-run Icona series, which draws inspiration from historic models such as the Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta, 750 Monza and 860 Monza.

Unlike the SP1, the SP2 features two seats and a second headrest fairing for a passenger.

Experience luxury with the cabin featuring Jeans Aunde Blu fabric and Pelle Elmo Blue leather, adorned with embroidered Ferrari logos on the headrests. (Broad Arrow)

The SP2 is based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast and uses the same 6.5l naturally aspirated V12 engine. At launch, this unit produced 587kW and 719Nm, enabling a claimed 0–100km/h time of 2.9 seconds.

The example on offer, chassis No 261538, has covered just 417km. It is finished in a two-tone paint scheme combining Rosso California with a Grigio Coburn nose section and Argento Nürburgring accents.

The SP2, inspired by the Ferrari 812 Superfast, features a powerful 6.5l naturally aspirated V12 engine. (Broad Arrow)

Like other Monza models, the SP2 does not have a conventional windscreen. Instead, it uses Ferrari’s “Virtual Windshield” system, which channels airflow over the occupants. The car also features an aerodynamic package designed to improve stability and downforce.

Inside, the cabin is trimmed in Jeans Aunde Blu fabric and Pelle Elmo Blue leather, with embroidered Ferrari logos on the headrests. It is equipped with four-point safety harnesses and is supplied with a pair of carbon-fibre helmets by Berluti.