Mercedes-Benz reveals refreshed GLE SUV and Coupé

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Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its updated GLE SUV and Coupé models.

Similar to its bigger brother, the GLS, the GLE is the recipient of a mild exterior makeover headlined by a new front bumper design and re-engineered headlamp clusters. The latter feature two horizontally arranged star motifs as well as the marque’s latest Digital Light lighting technology offering 40% greater range and 50% less power consumption.

There’s also a larger front radiator grille fitted with a chrome surround, horizontal vanes peppered with tiny chrome Mercedes stars and a bigger, centrally mounted star emblem that can be optioned with an illuminated frame. You’ll also spot reshaped lower air intakes that, in case you weren’t all starry-eyed already, also incorporate the three-pointed Mercedes-Benz pattern.

Taillight clusters are bridged by a new tailgate finisher. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

Elsewhere you’ll find new side mirrors with a high-gloss black finish, updated LED taillight clusters with three-dimensional star emblems framed in chrome, the option of two new paint shades — Dark Petrol flat and Manufaktur Patagonia Red metallic — and three new 20-inch alloy wheel designs. A panoramic sliding sunroof is fitted to all variants.

Inside, the big news is Merc’s impressive MBUX Superscreen is now fitted as standard fare. Stretching across the dashboard beneath a single glass surface, it integrates three 12.3-inch high-definition displays. These include a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment interface and a dedicated passenger screen for streaming videos and such.

Further changes include a “Beech Brown” interior option, a redesigned steering wheel with physical switches replacing touch-sensitive slider controls (a pet hate of ours), the option of fully electrically adjustable second row seating and a new electric cabin air filter that purifies the interior air every 90 seconds.

The impressive MBUX Superscreen is now fitted as standard fare. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

Elsewhere, the latest Mercedes-Benz Operating System supports over-the-air updates and incorporates AI-based functions, while a revised MBUX Virtual Assistant and navigation with Google Maps integration aim to improve usability. Driver assistance systems are plentiful, and like on the GLS, are supported by a comprehensive sensor suite comprising 10 cameras, up to five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors. An all-new head-up display with augmented reality content is now available as a cost option.

The facelifted GLE also introduces a revised range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, with all internal combustion models now incorporating a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and integrated starter generator to support functions such as coasting, boost and energy recuperation.

The flagship GLE 580 4Matic V8 sees its output increase to 395kW and 750Nm, alongside a series of mechanical revisions including a switch to a flat-plane crankshaft and updates to the turbocharging and combustion systems. The GLE 450 petrol model gains additional torque, now rated at 560Nm, while the GLE 450e plug-in hybrid pairs a six-cylinder engine with an electric motor to deliver a claimed electric driving range of up to 106km.

Updates extend to the sporty Coupé variant. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

Diesel derivatives, including the GLE 350d and 450d, adopt an electrically heated catalyst to improve emissions performance during cold starts, as well as weight-saving aluminium construction and reduced internal friction. Mercedes-Benz says the changes result in improved efficiency, responsiveness and refinement across the range.

No matter the powertrain, all come paired to an automatic transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive.

Under the skin, the new GLE continues to offer a range of chassis technologies aimed at balancing comfort and handling. Models equipped with optional E-Active Body Control use a 48V system supported by multiple processors and more than 20 sensors to monitor driving conditions and adjust the suspension up to 1,000 times per second.

The system can vary spring and damping forces at each wheel individually, helping to reduce body roll as well as pitch and squat under braking and acceleration.

It also allows for different driving characteristics depending on the selected mode. E-Active Body Control is supplemented by Airmatic air suspension as well as slightly more affordable standard steel suspension setup, both of which have been retuned with a firmer bias while maintaining a focus on ride comfort.

The refreshed Mercedes-Benz GLE is expected to go on sale later this year, with pricing to be confirmed closer to launch.

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