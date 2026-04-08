Omoda C5 hybrid launched in SA with claimed 1,000km range

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The Omoda C5 SHS claims a fuel consumption of just 4.9l/100km.

Omoda has expanded its South African line-up with the C5 SHS, a hybrid model of its popular crossover with a claimed 1,000km range on a single tank.

It is the first non-plug-in hybrid offering from the Omoda & Jaecoo stable.

Power comes from a turbocharged 1.5l petrol engine paired with an electric motor, delivering combined outputs of 165kW and 295Nm. The front-wheel-drive C5 SHS accelerates from 0-100km/h in a claimed 7.9 seconds and reaches a top speed of 175km/h.

A dedicated hybrid transmission is designed to prioritise efficiency and smoothness, helping the C5 SHS achieve a claimed fuel consumption figure of 4.9l/100km, while a 51l fuel tank enables a driving range of more than 1,000km.

Specification levels in the C5 SHS are high, in line with the brand’s value-led positioning. Standard features include a power-operated tailgate, wireless phone charging, keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, heated and ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof. Boot capacity expands from 372l to 1,072l with the rear seats folded.

The cabin introduces a revised layout compared with petrol-powered models, with a cleaner dashboard design and a bridge-style centre console. Dual 12.3-inch screens handle infotainment and instrumentation, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside an eight-speaker Sony audio system and voice command functionality.

Safety features include seven airbags, electronic stability control and a suite of driver assistance systems such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane change assist and a 360-degree camera. The C5 range previously achieved a five-star Euro NCAP rating.

Priced at R469,900 for its launch month before rising to R479,900, the C5 SHS is sold with a five-year/75,000km service plan, a five-year/150,000km warranty and a 10-year/one-million kilometre engine warranty for the first owner.