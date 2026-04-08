REVIEW | Audi S3 has sharper looks and stronger bite

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On test this week is the latest Audi S3 TFSI Sportback quattro.

The longtime deputy to the RS3 always offered what can be described as premium and laid-back hot hatch experience. The model update brings a raft of physical and mechanical tweaks handed to the entire A3 range, starting with the new front end.

The snout with a wider and angrier single frame grille makes the five-door car look longer than the pre-facelift model, but it isn’t. It looks great, though, especially in the District green paint of our car. It still measures 4,351mm in length, 1,862mm in width and with a 2,630mm wheelbase, enough room for four or five passengers to sit in relative comfort.

Front passengers perch on shapely and leather-clad sport seats and the cabin is decorated in Audi’s usual style of glassy and colourful screen displays with quality materials. All of it feels robust, too, with not a single rattle emanating.

The new style ambient lighting elements on the door panels are cool, while the functionality of a hatchback with a powered tailgate cannot be emphasised enough. It carries ample luggage and the rear seats fold down easily to accommodate long objects.

The cockpit is typical Audi in layout with good build quality. (Audi SA)

Standard amenities include the Audi virtual cockpit, wireless Android Auto and CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, navigation, steering wheel shift paddles, panoramic sunroof and a Sonos premium sound system. Plushness is expected at this end of the hatch market, and the electrically operated, comfy and supportive seats have squabs that lower perfectly to exploit the newly injected driving excitement.

The S3 is powered by a 2.0l turbo four-cylinder engine producing 245kW and 420Nm, up 32kW and 20Nm from the pre-facelift model and retaining the seven-speed automated dual-clutch transmission. The power delivery is silky smooth, with plenty of low down torque for effortless tractability at urban speeds, and a strong shove that can cover the 0-100km/h sprint in a claimed 4.7 seconds, on to a top speed of 250km/h.

It’s hushed and relaxed, showing a relation to larger Audis when it comes to refined cruising. Fuel consumption averaged around 9l/100km when I wasn’t hooked by the energetic motor when in the Sport mode with quicker responses to accelerator inputs.

The traction management of the all-wheel drive quattro system means you can deploy all the power cleanly whether on wet or dry surfaces, plus it sounds terrific with the optional Akrapovic exhaust system.

The green colour and alloy wheels catch the eye and the optional sports exhaust pleases the ears. (Phuti Mpyane)

There’s more good news when you encounter winding roads. The latest model is designed for keen drivers to enjoy themselves thoroughly and safely thanks to light but communicative steering, powerful brakes and wonderful and confident agility for hunting apexes.

Critically evaluating this new S3, I found no glaring flaws I could point out. It’s flashy enough with the multi-spoke alloy wheels and is well-built and specified while being fast enough to thrill.

Though pricier than the Japanese pair of the Honda Type-R and the Toyota GR Corolla, it’s an attractive package of premium touches and performance. The BMW M135 is another value-orientated alternative with similar German trimmings for roughly R100k less.

The S3 has transformed from being more than the performance-light cousin of the rowdier and five-cylinder powered RS 3. It’s a bargain torpedo if you’re prepared to accept less noise and styling drama.

Audi S3 vs rivals