SA, Mozambique move to ease Lebombo bottleneck

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Interventions are aimed at moving trucks faster through the Lebombo border.

South Africa and Mozambique are working on a “one-stop border” system aimed at speeding up freight movement at the Lebombo border post.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy said the two countries are entering a “solution phase” in efforts to resolve the congestion challenges at the port of entry.

Speaking during a visit to the border on Tuesday, Creecy said the trip formed part of ongoing work to tackle delays in freight movement between the two countries, which have placed pressure on transport routes such as the N4.

Creecy noted said both governments have been working closely to improve traffic flow across the border after a joint visit in December 2025 when officials assessed infrastructure at key freight processing sites.

Since the visit, several interventions have been implemented.

The interventions have assisted in moving the traffic faster, thus reducing pressure on the N4 — Barbara Creecy, transport minister

A joint “dry run” involving immigration officials from both countries demonstrated co-location, or processing traffic from a single point, significantly improved efficiency. The approach has since been maintained, with Mozambican officials operating within the South African side of the port.

“The interventions have assisted in moving the traffic faster, thus reducing pressure on the N4,” Creecy said, while acknowledging a more permanent solution is required.

Upgrades at the Kilometre 7 processing centre are central to the plan, she said. The facility will serve as a hub where border management, customs and law enforcement will operate together. Enhancements include camera installations to monitor vehicle movement and infrastructure improvements to streamline cargo processing.

Customs systems are being installed and are expected to be completed within the next few months, ahead of the busy December period.

Once fully operational, the facility will allow for prioritisation of pre-cleared cargo and provide dedicated space for inspections.

Creecy also highlighted plans to develop a “single window” platform which would allow traders to interact with many government agencies through a single system, reducing duplication and delays.