Renault SA updates its Triber Express van

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The Triber Express is priced at R249,999.

Renault South Africa has introduced its updated Triber Express III light commercial vehicle.

The panelvan version of Renault’s budget seven-seater was first introduced in 2020 as a locally-converted compact load hauler with a 1,500l cargo area and 542kg payload.

The latest iteration comes with a facelift and technology upgrades. Like its recently updated people-carrying counterpart, the Express III is restyled with a new grille, bumper and headlamps.

Inside, the van has a fully digital instrument cluster and eight‑inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Car Play connectivity. A rear-view camera makes reversing easier given that the rear door is blacked-out.

The Triber Express carries up to 542l of cargo. (RENAULT)

Air conditioning, a cooled storage bin, electric power steering, USB port and remote central locking are standard fare, and safety comprises dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

Mechanically the Triber Express III is unchanged, with a 1.0l three-cylinder engine that musters 53kW of power and 96Nm of torque, paired with a five‑speed manual transmission.

Access to the load bay is through a rear tailgate and rear side doors. A raised 182mm ground clearance and skid plates lessen the impacts of uneven roads and challenging terrain.

The Triber Express III comes with a five-year/150,000km warranty and a two-year/30,000km service plan.

It is priced at R249,999 and comes with an optional R12,000 roof rack.