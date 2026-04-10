VW launches special-edition Polo GTI in SA

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Volkswagen has launched a Polo GTI Edition 20 in South Africa limited to 400 units.

The car commemorates two decades since the first Polo GTI was introduced in South Africa in 2006, and coincides with the Polo celebrating its 50th anniversary globally in 2025.

In addition, VW’s local Kariega plant — the sole global manufacturer of the Polo GTI — celebrates 30 years of Polo manufacturing in South Africa in 2026.

The first Polo GTI introduced locally in 2006 featured a 1.8l turbo petrol engine delivering 110kW. In 2011, the new Polo GTI was introduced with a twin-charged 1.4l engine followed by the third-generation model offered with a 1.8l turbocharged TSI engine in 2015.

The continued popularity of the Polo GTI highlights strong market demand for a compact, performance-focused hatch, making a commemorative edition both timely and relevant, says Volkswagen Group Africa.

The new Polo GTI Edition 20 features a leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel, Digital Cockpit Pro, rear privacy glass, and piano black on the dashboard, centre console and door trim panel inserts. Other special edition garnishes include “20 GTI” decals on the dashboard and front mats, red stitching and sports leather seats with red vinyl.

Distinctive exterior flourishes include a black roof, 18-inch Faro alloy wheels, black side mirrors and “20” door decals. The Polo GTI Edition 20 is available in Crystal Ice Blue Metallic, Kings Red Metallic and Ascot Grey. The rear diffuser is painted in Kings red metallic.

The special edition is also equipped with optional features such as IQ.Light and a NCAP Safety Package. The Edition 20 is powered by the same 2.0 TSI engine as the regular Polo GTI with outputs of 147kW and 320Nm. Paired with a six-speed DSG gearbox, it is rated with a 0-100km/h sprint of 6.7 seconds and a 237 km/h top speed.

The Edition 20 is priced at R605,700 inclusive of a three-year/120,000km warranty and five-year/90,000km service plan.

The regular Polo GTI is priced at R585,800.