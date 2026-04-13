FIRST DRIVE | Kia Tasman with bold styling and refinement launched in SA

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The Kia Tasman is now on sale in South Africa. The Korean brand’s first lifestyle double-cab offering is here to compete in the historically cut-throat segment dominated by the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

It launches in three trims comprising the entry-level LX, mid-tier SX and high grade X-Pro. All models can be optionally upgraded with colour-coded bumpers for a total six models available. We’ve extensively covered the list of available features in the launch article and this report focuses on how it all stacks up on the road having spent three days driving the X-Pro model exclusively.

If you’ve seen one before, you’ve already made up your mind whether you like the design. The Mad-Max styling remained a contentious topic throughout the launch event that was held at Lambert’s Bay on the Atlantic seaboard.

The spacious interior also pushes the boundaries of premium feel and features in the segment. (KIA SA)

It’s rather large, too. The 5,410mm length and 1,960mm height means it’s longer and taller than the trio of top-selling protagonists, but the 1,930mm width is on par with rivals, making it easy to steer into narrow dongas.

You’d also think it as hard as nails but the level of features wired into the mainframe and the quality of the workmanship, and the cushiness that permeates the cabin, belie its farm-tool aesthetics.

The 3,270mm wheelbase is evenly matched with the Ford Ranger as an idea of how spacious it’s inside, but the layout of the cabin furniture is peerless with its military-esque touches of chunky switch gear, buttons and grab handles mixed with digital displays and premium amenities.

The Drive

The entire range is powered by the company’s single turbo 2.2l four-cylinder diesel motor that does duty in other Kia products. The Tasman can be had in 4x2 or 4x4 guise and the motor is a good fit that outputs 154kW and 440Nm and paired as standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission with Eco, Normal, Sport and Tow and other driving modes. The tow rating is 3,500kg and the loading bay is capacious.

On the road it offers wonderful low-speed tractability and the gearbox changes are intuitive enough. The get-up-and-go response is also good and it churns out a commanding burst of speed for reeling in the miles while remaining composed and easy to steer around obstacles and winding roads.

It’s rated with a 10.5 second dash from 0-100km/h and it didn’t feel like a slouch. It chargers hard all the way to its 185km/h top speed. Though Kia claims fuel consumption averages of 7.5l/100km, our car hovered around the 8.5l/100km mark.

In 4x4 guise it’s an off-roader and a capable one at that. The adjustable system with 2h, 4A, 4hi and 4Low gearing will suit you down to even sandy ground. We took the Tasmans to sand dune roads and it performed diligently in sand mode, the engine, underpinnings and 252mm ground clearance ensuring a smooth sail over the gooey terrain all the while remaining cushy and poised.

The Tasman has all the bases of a lifestyle mate covered with a large loading bay and off-road tools. (KIA SA)

The opportunity to test out the entry and departure angles didn’t materialise, but the Kia Tasman is rated with an 800mm wading depth and equipped with an electronic differential lock and a crawl function in the top-tier model.

Overall, Kia’s first attempt at a double cab is impressive. The basics of a lifestyle double-cab are there and, importantly, refined and function properly. The styling will remain a lasting talking point that doesn’t take anything from the package offered. The company has ensured a good list of accessories is available at launch, including roof-racks, auxilliary lights, canopies and more.

The new Kia Tasman is sold with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and six-year/90,000km service plan.

Pricing

Kia Tasman 2.2D AT 4x2 LX R679,995

Kia Tasman 2.2D AT 4WD SX R879,995

Kia Tasman 2.2D AT 4WD X-PRO R999,995