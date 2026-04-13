Hyundai SA to launch Executive trim to Grand i10 in May

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The Hyundai Grand i10 range that was updated in 2023 will gain a new range topper in May.

Hyundai Automotive South Africa has announced it will expand the Grand i10 range with a new Executive trim. The model will have the option of manual and automatic transmissions and is set to go on sale a month from now.

Some of the features the company wants to highlight are the inclusion of side and curtain airbags as well as the electronic stability programme (ESP) as standard.

The concerted effort to put a spotlight on these features stems from the zero safety rating achieved by the car at the Global NCAP safety tests late in 2025, a dark spot on the brand’s best-selling model.

The result enraged local consumers and earned the India-built model rebukes from many quarters, including the South African Automobile Association.

At the time, AA CEO Bobby Ramagwede said: “It is unacceptable to see the continued double standard on safety in low- and middle-income countries. Democratising vehicle safety in Africa is a Global NCAP priority, and consumers deserve safer vehicles regardless of where in the world they live.”

“We take a proactive and continuous approach to improving our vehicles,” said Stanley Anderson, CEO of Hyundai Automotive South Africa.

“The introduction of the Executive derivative reflects our commitment to enhancing safety and overall product value in a highly competitive segment.”

Additional details, including pricing and market availability, will be announced later.