DFSK introduces LPG conversion as a tonic for SA’s high fuel prices

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The DFSK C35 panel van and the K01S bakkie can now be equipped with a LPG modification.

DFSK South Africa has introduced a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) conversion as a response to soaring fuel prices.

LPG is a flammable mixture of hydrocarbon gases, primarily propane and butane. It is stored in cylinders and commonly used as a fuel for cooking, heating and vehicle propulsion.

The modifications can be applied to any of DFSK’s three-car range, comprising the DFSK K01S single cab, C35 panel van and C35 crew bus. The company says the conversion is available with a new car purchase or can be retrofitted.

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The LPG Autogas system enables DFSK petrol vehicles to run on a dual-fuel setup, allowing drivers to switch between petrol and LPG. The conversion is fully approved and does not affect the vehicle warranty.

DFSK South Africa says the system provides fuel savings of up to 30–50% with no range limitations or refuelling delays. The company also mentions reduced operating costs and improved vehicle efficiency.

A schematic diagram of the gas conversion marketed by DFSK. Picture: SUPPLIED (DFSK)

The introduction of LPG Autogas is a direct response to market conditions, particularly where traditional fuel costs and the practicality of electric vehicles (EVs) remain key concerns.

“Fuel prices are not coming down anytime soon, and expecting our customers to absorb those costs is not a strategy,” said Gina Giani, CEO of DFSK South Africa. “We’ve made a clear decision — we will not let high fuel costs stop our customers from being competitive.”

The solution is expected to appeal strongly to fleet operators, small businesses and high-mileage drivers, where fuel costs have a direct impact on profitability.

While electric vehicles remain part of the broader automotive future, DFSK South Africa believes that practical, cost-effective solutions are needed in the current market.

“EVs have their place, but for many customers today, the barriers are still too high — from pricing to infrastructure,” added Giani. “What we’re offering is a solution that works right now. Immediate savings, practical usage, and no compromise on daily operations.”

DFSK South Africa says it will roll out the LPG Autogas conversion across its dealer network, with options available for both new and existing vehicles. Customers will also have the ability to include the conversion as part of vehicle finance, making adoption more accessible.

Pricing: R33,350