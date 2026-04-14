Ford Mustang designer announced as new head of design at McLaren

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McLaren Automotive has announced the appointment of Kemal Curic as chief design officer, effective from April.

He joins McLaren from Ford Motor Company, where he most recently served as global design director for performance vehicles, overseeing some of the industry’s most iconic performance designs.

A native of Sarajevo, Kuric grew up in Germany and Croatia and has been fascinated by American muscle cars and vehicle design since he was a young child. After earning a bachelor’s degree in industrial design and a master’s degree in transportation design, Kuric began his career at Ford of Europe in 2003.

He designed the Fiesta, Mondeo, and Kuga and, in 2013, became exterior design manager for Lincoln Continental, then served as chief designer for the new Aviator and Corsair. He moved to Dearborn, US, to work on the 2015 Ford Mustang.

In 2019, he took on the role of head of design for Lincoln. Among the notable vehicle designs were the China Zephyr and the Nautilus SUV; additionally, he oversaw the development of the latest Navigator.

At McLaren Automotive, Kuric will lead all design functions, including interiors, exteriors, CMF (colour, material and finish) and digital design, working closely with the engineering and product strategy teams.

“McLaren is one of the most respected and aspirational brands in the world. I’m excited to be part of their journey to help shape the design vision of a company so deeply rooted in engineering excellence and racing heritage,” Curic said.

“I look forward to working with the talented teams at McLaren to create the next generation of breathtaking, purpose‑driven cars.”

Business Day