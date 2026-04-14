Nissan cuts model range and doubles down on AI in global reset

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Nissan will reduce its number of models from 56 to 45 as part of the embattled Japanese carmaker’s restructuring plan.

It also plans to introduce artificial intelligence autonomous technology across 90% of its models, said Ivan Espinosa, president and CEO, at a media briefing at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, on Tuesday.

It is the next step in the Re:Nissan turnaround plan for Japan’s fourth-biggest carmaker after Espinosa cut 20,000 jobs and reduced the number of its production plants to 10 from 17, including the Rosslyn factory in Pretoria, which has been sold to Chinese manufacturer Chery.

Nissan’s major restructure addresses deep financial issues at the company due to weakening sales in the US and China, and it is projecting a second consecutive annual net loss when it releases full-year financial results on May 13.

Nissan’s global market strategy is anchored around its lead markets of Japan, the US and China to drive global scale and compete against traditional rivals such as Toyota, Suzuki and Honda, as well as up-and-coming Chinese brands. It will target annual sales of 1-million vehicles each in the US and China, and 550,000 in Japan, by 2030.

“This is the right moment to articulate Nissan’s long‑term vision as we look beyond the Re:Nissan plan and set a clear path for the future,” said Espinosa.

He said the model strategy will be built around a leaner, stronger lineup, and on Tuesday unveiled a hybrid version of the Rogue SUV — known as the X-Trail in South Africa — and an electric version of the Juke.

The new Nissan X-Trail features an e-Power hybrid system where an electric motor drives the wheels and a petrol engine acts as a generator to charge the battery. (NISSAN)

A new GT-R is on the horizon in the next few years after the R35 generation was discontinued in 2025, marking the end of an 18-year run for the iconic sports car. Nissan gave no details, but the R36 is expected to be a petrol-electric hybrid.

The company aims to produce more vehicles in the US by raising its local production rate to 80% over time from about 60% now, and to rejuvenate its Infiniti luxury brand by introducing new models.

In Japan, the automaker will introduce a compact car series from the 2028 financial year, it said. It will seek to deploy end-to-end autonomous capability in its new Elgrand minivan, scheduled for launch in Japan this summer, by the end of the 2027 financial year, it said.

Nissan has partnered on developing robotaxis with Uber and British startup Wayve, aiming to roll out a pilot programme in Tokyo by late 2026.

Espinosa said Nissan will not prescribe an electric vehicle (EV) path but present electrification as a choice to consumers by also offering vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid systems, plug-in hybrids and range-extended EVs in its line up.

Nissan will scale EVs while steadily reducing battery costs and, by 2028, plans to introduce solid-state batteries that greatly increase range and speed up charging times.

In South Africa, the Navara one-tonne bakkie will in future be imported from Thailand after the sale of the Rosslyn plant. The Navara is the only vehicle still being built at the factory after the discontinuation of the popular NP200 half-tonner in 2024. Nissan Africa chair Max Messina told Business Day there was no immediate plan to introduce an NP200 successor, but the company was looking at it.

Nissan South Africa’s current lineup comprises the Navara, X-Trail and Magnite, and new models confirmed for the near future include the Tekton C-segment SUV later this year, and the new seventh-generation Patrol SUV in early 2027.