REVIEW | Foton Tunland V9 brings big presence to double-cab market

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Foton, China’s top commercial vehicle brand and subsidiary of the BAIC Group, has made its presence felt since its official entry to South Africa 18 months ago. It has surpassed 5,000 bakkie sales, grown its dealer base to 63 facilities and started local assembly of the G7 bakkie range in Gqeberha.

The G7, available in a line up of single- and double-cabs priced from R329,900 to at R584,900, is the Chinese brand’s best-selling range and offers attractive value in a competitive segment.

Local distributor Combined Motor Holdings has introduced the Tunland V-Series as a larger and more premium offering, positioned above the G7. The new Tunland V7 is more workhorse-focused with its leaf-spring rear suspension, while the V9 prioritises comfort with a multi-link rear setup designed to deliver a smoother ride.

The V9 radiates visual bravado with its sheer size, chrome-framed grille and black alloy wheels. Behind the vast grille is a 2.0l mild hybrid turbodiesel four-cylinder engine with outputs of 120kW and 450Nm paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

On test is the range-topping Tunland V9 double cab LTD 4x4 priced at R799,900 (the V9 is also available as a 4x2 model for R725,900). Both models are sold with a five-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan.

Cabin offers good space and luxury. (DENIS DROPPA)

The cabin has a suitably premium feel, with artificial leather upholstery and soft touch surfaces, and the bakkie is equipped with high-end features including electrically adjustable front seats with cooling and heating, panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights with high beam assist, digital instrument panel and adaptive cruise control, to mention a few.

A panoramic infotainment screen with large icons provides access to most onboard functions, with separate physical switchgear for the climate control and driving modes, the latter helping to minimise driver distraction. User friendliness inside the cabin is a mixed bag. Wireless Apple CarPlay comes standard but Android users must pair their phones via an intermediate app which adds an extra step each time the vehicle is started.

The V-Series is the largest bakkie in South Africa at 5.6m long and 2m wide, which translates to a very large cabin and a full 1,000l payload. Combined with its braked 3.5 tonne towing capacity, the Tunland V9 is geared for hard work, if not necessarily at the fastest pace.

Performance is less lively than the power and torque figures suggest, blunted by the V9’s 2.3 tonne mass. The mega-sized bakkie comfortably maintains good cruising speeds on the open road but gets off the mark in a fairly leisurely fashion, and overtaking requires some forward planning.

The engine is reasonably refined, with a noticeable idle thrum that smooths out at cruising speeds, and the eight-speed auto is a smooth-shifting pleasure. Economy-wise the tester averaged 10.6l/100km, which is not especially frugal.

The V9’s sheer size also works against it in tight spaces. Parking can be challenging despite the 360-degree camera, while its width frequently triggers the oversensitive lane-keeping assist system. Disabling the system requires several steps in the infotainment menu and must be repeated with every restart.

On the plus side, the Tunland feels solidly built, with good torsional rigidity. The multi-link rear suspension delivers a notably plush ride on undulating roads, suggesting strong long-distance touring ability. On gravel, however, the ride felt firmer than expected given the high-profile 265/60 R18 tyres.

The Foton V9 is equipped for offroad adventures with its four-wheel drive, with front and rear differential locks. (DENIS DROPPA)

The Tunland V9 is equipped for off-road adventures with its 240mm ground clearance and electronic front and rear differential locks for enhanced traction. Using rotary controllers, the bakkie can be switched between 4x2, 4x4, auto and low range modes, with terrain modes to optimise performance on surfaces such as mud, sand and rocks.

The Tunland V9 bundles comfort, practicality and all-terrain ability into a lifestyle-oriented double cab at a competitive price. Its size is unwieldy, but with its high specification and comfort levels it’s a bakkie that delivers a mostly SUV-like experience.

TUNLAND V9 VS COMPETITORS