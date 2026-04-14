Takashi Nishida announced as chair of Isuzu SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSAf) has announced the appointment of Takashi Nishida as its new chair (nonexecutive director), effective April 1.

Nishida succeeds Satoshi Yamaguchi, who is retiring after a career spanning 43-years with Isuzu Motors Limited. Yamaguchi served as managing executive officer: light commercial vehicle business and chair of Isuzu Motors South Africa.

“Nishida brings extensive global experience to his new role. He began his career in aftersales and parts operations before transitioning to overseas sales, where he focused on the African market over the past two decades,” Isuzu said.

His international postings have included secondments to Isuzu Truck South Africa (2007-2010), Isuzu Motors International Operations Thailand, Isuzu Motors Sub-Saharan Africa (2016-2017) and Isuzu Motors International in Dubai (2017-2022).

In addition to his role as chair of IMSAf, Nishida will serve as vice-president of the international sales division, international parts business, and trade management at Isuzu Motors Limited.

“We are delighted to welcome Mr Nishida to this leadership role in South Africa,” said Billy Tom, president of Isuzu Motors South Africa.

“His deep understanding of our market, combined with extensive international experience, will be instrumental as we continue to drive sustainable growth and further expand the IMSAf business.”