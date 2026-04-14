Updated Mercedes-Benz EQS electric limo revealed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mercedes‑Benz EQS, the electric essence of the Mercedes‑Benz S‑Class EQS, has been updated and refined with new components, starting with 800V technology.

The new energy content allows the EQS 450+, EQS 500 4MATIC and EQS 580 4MATIC to achieve up to 350kW charging capacity to add 320km of range within 10 minutes at a 400V station. The driving range in the entry-level EQS 450+ is rated at 926km on a full charge, an increase of 13% compared with its predecessor.

New drive units developed in-house for the new Mercedes‑Benz Operating System (MB.OS) are also introduced. Along with enhancements they transform the EQS into an even more lush and intelligent car that uses artificial intelligence (AI) thanks to a new cloud-based damper regulation in conjunction with the Airmatic suspension that has electronic adjustments.

The new EQS also debuts as standard digital light that creates a high-resolution field while using less energy. The Ultra range high beam reaches 600m — about six football pitches.

New interior features include video conference facilities and optional yoke-style steering wheel. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

Inside the interior are heated seatbelts, a new anthracite open-pored poplar trim and laurel stitching in macchiato beige and space grey. Another seatbelt innovation for rear-seat passengers is an inflatable shoulder part in a frontal impact, thereby helping to reduce load peaks on the chest.

A new steering feel can be had if you opt for the new steer-by-wire technology, but the electromechanical steering remains standard. Personalisation options are plentiful from the Manufaktur Made programme, with up to 125 paint choices.

The standard MBUX Hyperscreen with three displays is retained while rear-seat comfort is ensured by a pair of 13.1″ displays, a high-end entertainment system with MBUX remotes and touch control. A new HEPA filter cleans incoming air, keeping out up to 99.65% of particles, and HD cameras fitted in the back transform the EQS for business videoconferences with Microsoft Teams, Zoom or Webex.

A new and more affordable EQS 400 powered by a 112kWh battery and outputs of 270kW will also debut. The EQS range can act as a power storage unit for the grid and the home, while 10 external cameras, five radar sensors and 12 ultrasonic sensors aid convenience and safety.

Batteries with larger energy content increase driving range up to 950 km or more in some models. (Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati)

Electronic safety nets include Distronic, MB.Drive Assist, and evasive steering functions that autonomously steer around objects or other vehicles to prevent collisions. The parking assist feature is now 60% faster than the previous system, while the “reversing function” automatically reverses along part of the route it has just driven.

The new changes are wrapped in a sleek body with an upright, illuminated Mercedes‑Benz star and daytime running lights with a star-shaped insignia. An AMG Line aesthetic with a radiator grille with a backlit star pattern is also available.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa says local EQS customers can expect the start of sales in 2027.