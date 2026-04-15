Convertible 911 Porsche GT3 S/C debuts

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The new Porsche 911 GT3 S/C is the first convertible to wear the haloed GT badge.

Porsche has introduced the new 911 GT3 S/C. Before the purists get their feelings in a knot, the roofless debutant is an interesting mish-mash that’s more 911 S/T than it is GT3.

The 911 S/T was launched in 2023 as a radical 60th anniversary limited-edition model, and the lightest of the 992-generation sporting a high-revving engine and a six-speed manual transmission.

The 911 GT3, on the other hand, is a track-ready projectile that launched in 2021, and updated in 2024. It features short-ratio manual and automatic transmissions and other motorsport potions, including the high-revving 4.0l naturally-aspirated engine.

Porsche says it designed the new GT3 S/C for driving pleasure that blends the best parts of both cars for road usage, employing the naturally aspirated and 375kW and 450Nm output engine and double wishbone front-axle design with a multi-link rear axle of the GT3, but without the rear-wheel steering that helps on road and track.

The more roofless debutant is fitted with a manual transmission exclusively. (PORSCHE Sa)

The distinctive wings and doors that are made from carbon-fibre come from the 911 S/T and give the S/C a wilder look than the more pedestrian 911 Carrera convertibles, the third element to this curious new model that contributes the fully automatic soft top that can be opened or closed in about 12 seconds, either while stationary or at speeds of up to 50 km/h, but not their 2+2 passenger configuration.

The new model adopts a pure two-seater layout, though, with the GT3 S/C logo embroidered in the rear bulkhead trim. Lightweight carpets and door panels, carbon-fibre pull handles and four-way adjustable sports seats are standard, though sportier bucket seats can be optionally added, as is three-stage seat heating.

A rotary ignition switch, digital instrument cluster with a “Track Screen” display mode and shift lights are tools used in conjunction with maximising the 9,000rpm engine revolutions, another GT3 enticer.

The naturally aspirated engine of the 911 GT3 S/C is equipped with two particulate filters and four catalytic converters to appease environmental regulations, but the unmistakable soundscape and rib cage vibrating sensations are assured by the revised cylinder heads and aggressive camshafts carried over from the more feral 911 GT3 RS.

Wilder styling gives this new 911 exclusive convertible looks. (PORSCHE SA)

Porsche rates the 911 GT3 S/C with 0 to 100km/h acceleration in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 313km/h.

“We have already learned with the 911 Speedster and the 718 Spyder RS just how well our high-revving naturally aspirated engine, a particularly dynamic chassis setup and thorough lightweight construction combine to create a true driver’s car without a roof,” says Andreas Preuninger, head of GT Cars.

New levels of high-grip on winding roads are promised than in any open-topped 911 that came before. It rides on 255/35 ZR 20 front and 315/30 ZR 21 rear tyres as standard, and the chassis set-up is said to mirror the 911 GT3 with Touring Package, another distant contributor.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur offers the optional Street Style Package with decorative graphics, tinted HD-Matrix headlights and more. A lightweight 80l storage box behind the seats can be optioned to bring carrying functionality, while fashion apparel wing Porsche Design has created a 911 GT3 S/C timepiece to go with your breezy new purchase.

South African orders are open and the new Porsche GT3 S/C pricing starts from R6,138,000 with a standard five-year/100,000km Driveplan. The first deliveries can be expected in the Q4 2026.

Business Day