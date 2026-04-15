Jetour T1 and T2 urban rompers now available as plug-in-hybrids

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new Jetour T2 (left) and T1 i-DM models offer the best of both powertrain worlds.

Jetour has boosted its popular T1 and T2 models with new plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variants.

Now available at dealerships, the T1 i-DM and T2 i-DM are equipped with a sophisticated hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged engine with an electric motor and an 18.4kWh battery pack.

Rapid DC charging enables the battery to charge from 30% to 80% in under 30-minutes. (Jetour)

With a combined power output of 265kW, the setup offers the advantages of an internal combustion engine, namely long-range driving capability and no range anxiety, along with the silent, fuel-saving benefits of an EV.

With the battery fully charged, you can expect up to 100km of electric driving before the petrol engine kicks in, making it ideal for short daily commutes in congested urban areas.

Jetour says both i-DM models feature an intelligent energy management system that optimises performance and efficiency, while rapid DC charging enables the battery to charge from 30% to 80% in under 30 minutes.

Panoramic sunroofs create an airy interior. (Jetour)

Standard features are plentiful and on both vehicles you can expect niceties such as:

premium wheel designs;

a panoramic glass sunroof;

dual-screen displays with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity;

wireless charging;

ambient lighting; and

a high-end audio system

The Jetour T1 i-DM is priced from R689,900, with the T2 i-DM coming in at R779,900. Pricing includes:

a seven-year/200,000km warranty;

a 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty for the first owner; and

an eight-year/160,000km hybrid battery warranty

Business Day