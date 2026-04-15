JLR celebrates 20 years of Range Rover Sport with limited-run ‘Twenty’ Edition

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The new Range Rover Twenty Edition marks two decades of the model's existence.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is marking the 20th anniversary of the Range Rover Sport with a new and limited-run Range Rover Sport “Twenty” Edition with exclusive detailing.

The car draws visual inspiration from the original and Orange “Stormer” concept car through the ultra-metallic Sanguinello Orange finish. It can be had in Santorini Black and Ostuni White if you want. A Black Exterior Pack comprises a “TWENTY” etching and 23-inch Gloss Sparkle Silver wheels. Optionally, Gloss Black can also be ordered.

The sculpted seats borrowed from the Range Rover SV are standard fitment. (JLR SA)

Inside, illuminated “Twenty” lettering on the treadplate’s centre console marks this exclusive edition. Forged carbon veneers, a black suede cloth headlining and sculpted Ebony Windsor seats from the Range Rover SV are standard fitments that channel dark ambience in the cabin.

Though it benefits from the range topper’s exclusive pews, it doesn’t get the range-topping engine. The “Twenty” Edition powertrain choices are limited to the milder 4.4l twin-turbo V8 producing 397kW and the P550e plug-in electric hybrid combining a 3.0l six-cylinder petrol engine with a 105kW electric motor and 38.2kWh battery to produce 405kW.

The Range Rover Sport emerged in 2005 as a gamble that paid off with sales gone viral. Three generations later, the range drew new customers to the brand while ushering in new levels of performance through the V8-powered SV nameplate.

A dashboard 'Twenty' Edition plague ensures authenticity. (JLR SA)

“Range Rover Sport has continually pushed the boundaries since the Stormer concept was first revealed. Over two decades it has proven itself as a highly capable luxury SUV with sports-car DNA, and the TWENTY Edition is the perfect celebration of its enduring legacy,” said global MD Martin Limpert.

“This limited edition adds to that momentum, capturing an exciting moment in a journey that’s far from finished for Range Rover Sport.”

JLR South Africa says the Range Rover Sport TWENTY Edition is not confirmed for local availability and will communicate any updates.