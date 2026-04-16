Musical MINI Countryman models unveiled

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The latest one-off MINIs are based on the Countryman S All4 with adventure in mind.

MINI and Austrian design studio Vagabund have presented a pair of Countryman S ALL4 models. In a new creative collaboration, the one-off vehicles channel an adventure spirit of music festival lifestyles.

Vagabund Moto is an Austrian company specialising in custom motorcycles and vehicles and is known for aesthetic tweaking using 3D-printed parts and aluminum for retro-futuristic” designs.

A sophisticated sound system, graphic accents and a bold colour concept transform the two vehicles into moving sound stages, both vehicles designed deliberately to contrast and create an impression that only becomes fully apparent when both vehicles are experienced together.

The rear side windows have been removed and replaced by a specially developed sound system for outdoor sound projection, with community events in mind. A newly developed loudspeaker housing made from cast polymer granite offers ideal conditions for precise and unadulterated sound reproduction.

The rear windows are replaced with speakers. (MINI)

Tweeters and mid-range speakers are integrated directly into the bodywork, while additional subwoofers are integrated in the tailgate. Each vehicle functions as an independent sound system — but the show cars can combine to form a mobile stage, creating an immersive audio experience. An iconic Walkman integrated into a 3D‑printed housing can also be found as part of a fun quirk and analogue nostalgia.

The car finished in Melting Silver features sand-coloured and white body exterior details with playful graphics and light. The wheel arches are reworked for a wider stance. Front and rear bumpers are colour-coordinated with the additional body modifications, with a revised radiator grille.

Prominent VAGABUND lettering in a 3D along the side sills, a raised ride height and 20‑inch wheels with closed-off 3D‑printed wheel cover design give a muscular appearance that creates a clear visual association with loudspeakers. The roof rack consists of three laser-cut and folded aluminium plates and stainless-steel mesh as an open surface, visually referencing the design language of speaker covers.

The pair of one-off MINIs will make their public debut at Auto China 2026 in Beijing.