Stellantis to end production of new vehicles at Paris plant before 2030

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Stellantis expects that production will fall at all five assembly factories over the next three years, meaning sales would dip to less than 590,000 in 2028, the FT said, citing union figures, adding that Stellantis' French output is set to be lowest at its Poissy plant.

Stellantis said on Thursday it will stop making new cars at its Poissy plant near Paris within three or four years, as it works on cutting excess manufacturing capacity across Europe.

The Jeep and Peugeot maker is facing chronic overcapacity in the region, where auto sales are yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Rapid gains by low-cost Chinese competitors as well as a slower-than-expected transition to electric vehicles, which forced Stellantis to report a $25bn (about R408.94bn) writedown earlier this year, have compounded the situation.

Production of the DS3 and Opel Mokka in Poissy should cease at the end of 2028 at the earliest, after which the site will no longer produce new vehicles, but will continue to manufacture auto parts for other Stellantis factories, a company spokesperson told Reuters following talks with unions.

During the meeting, Stellantis told unions that the date of end of production, pencilled for the end of 2028, would be confirmed later on.

REUTERS