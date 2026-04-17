Bold JMC Vigus goes on sale in SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new JMC Vigus has arrived in SA with steely looks and bold lettering on the grille.

Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC) South Africa has announced the start of sales of the new Vigus range of double-cabs.

It follows the launch of the previous-generation model in January 2026, which continues sales alongside the latest-generation model with bolder looks that launches in three trims; 4x2 manual, 4x2 automatic and a 4x4 automatic.

Modern minimalism permeates through the cab of the new JMC Vigus. (JMC SA)

The new model measures 5,335mm in length, 1,882mm width and 1,834mm height, sized to compete with stalwarts from Toyota, Ford and Isuzu yet priced to compete under R500,000.

Inside, the debutant features a minimalist interior hallmarked by a large 12.8-inch touchscreen display and a nine-inch instrument cluster poking behind a two-spoke steering wheel. Available features include ergonomic seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, with cruise control, while safety systems count hill-start assist, hill descent control and a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors and two airbags.

The range is powered by a 2.5l turbo diesel with outputs of 123kW and 430Nm. The 4x4 model comes equipped with rear differential lock and LED DRLs.

The JMC Vigus is sold as standard with a four-year / 65,000km service plan and five-year/200,000km factory warranty.

Pricing

Vigus M/T 4x2 - R399,900

Vigus A/T 4x2 - R459,900

Vigus A/T 4x4 - R499,900

Business Day