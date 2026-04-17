Chery set to enter European commercial vehicle space with Delivan concepts

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Chinese Chery will enter the European commercial sector in 2027 with the new Delivan series.

Chery Commercial Vehicle (CCV), part of the global Chery Holding Group, has confirmed it will make debut a series of Delivan concepts at the upcoming Commercial Vehicle Show (CV Show), taking place at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK, on April 21–23.

The all-new, European-focused Delivan brand in multiple body styles and sizes is planned for that market launch in 2027. They positioned as a commercial vehicle proposition to rival the range of vans offered by Ford, Renault, Opel and more in the region.

Commenting on the upcoming moment, VP of Chery Commercial Vehicle and CEO of DELIVAN Jolly Yang says the showcase comes at a pivotal time for the commercial vehicle sector, as operators and manufacturers navigate the transition towards electrification, intelligent mobility and new logistics demands.

“As the urgency to address climate change grows, reinforcing the shift towards electrification and smarter logistics and driving demand for more efficient, connected commercial vehicles, we see an opportunity to define a new model for intelligent commercial mobility, built on advanced technology,” said Yang.

Chery Commercials in SA

Chery South Africa tells Motor News that there are currently no plans to introduce the Delivan series in this market. This doesn’t signal a lack of interest, though.

In 2024 the local company ventured into the commercial vehicle market with the Tiggo 4 panel van, and the company recently announced intentions to buy the Nissan South Africa plant that builds the Nissan Navara for the African continent.

Unconfirmed reports say the assembly of Chery’s new double-cab bakkie, codenamed KP31, will take place here, and which could make its public debut at the Auto Shanghai next week.

Business Day