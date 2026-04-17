Chery to unveil new Q brand at Auto China, and it’s coming to SA

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Chery is set to increase subsidiary brands globally, including in SA, with the new Q brand.

Chery is set to showcase a new “Q” brand next week from its Auto China 2026 stand, and it will be launched in South Africa later this year.

The new brand will be the company’s tenth in its wide portfolio, and the sixth in SA after the core Chery brand, Lepas, Jaecoo, Jetour and the soon-to-launch iCaur.

The new range is said to be an all-electric premium compact model that combines cutting-edge robotics created in partnership with AiMOGA Robotics. The latter company manufactures humanoids for global markets and will showcase how advanced AI, perception systems and motion control are applied to real-world applications at scale.

The new Q, according to Chery, is built on a dedicated electric platform with distinctive styling and modern in-car technology for a connected and practical driving experience, with a more intuitive user experience supported by advanced AI-driven systems, and cabin space that exceeds typical expectations for a compact model. Features that can be expected include a 540-degree panoramic camera.

Chery South Africa says the fully electric vehicle reflects the growing focus on electrification in South Africa, offering customers an accessible entry point into new energy vehicles.

Further details on the all-new Q’s local specifications and launch timing will be announced in the coming months.