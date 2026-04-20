Chery Tiggo 4 Pro dominates AutoTrader pre-owned Chinese sales

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Pre-owned Chery Tiggo 4 Pro sales have achieved significant growth in first three months of 2026.

The Chery Tiggo 4 Pro ranked highest in pre-owned Chinese car sales on AutoTrader in the first quarter of 2026, edging out rival Haval Jolion.

In Q1 2025, the Haval Jolion 1.5T Super Luxury was the overall leader in South Africa among Chinese brands with 151 units sold in the first three months, followed by the H2 1.5T Luxury Auto and the H6 GT 2.0T 4WD Super Luxury, with 128 and 127 units respectively.

As of January 2026, the Tiggo 4 Pro dominates the top 10 Auto Trader bestsellers, occupying the top three positions. The 1.5 LiT manual led with 215 units, the 1.5 LiT Auto sold 212 units and the 1.5T Elite Auto was (CVT) third with 164 units. Furthermore, other Tiggo 4 Pro variants occupy sixth and seventh positions, while Chery cousin Jetour Dashing 1.5T Deluxe ranked eighth with 130 units sold.

Haval continues to be competitive despite losing its podium position. The Jolion 1.5T City Plus, Jolion 1.5T Super Luxury, Jolion 1.5T Luxury Auto ranked fourth, fifth and ninth with 147, 144 and 120 units sold, respectively, in Q1 2026. The last spot is taken by the Haval H1, the model formally known as the Haval M4 and discontinued in 2021.

Apart from the shifting trends in the top sellers bracket, the latest data also highlights a clear move in buyer preference towards compact and lower-priced alternatives. Larger and higher-priced models such as the Haval H6 GT and Chery Tiggo 7 Pro 1.5T Executive have fallen out of the top 10 in Q1 2026.

The Q1 sales chart of the top-ten pre-owned Chinese brands in 2026. (AUTO TRADER)

Chinese brands are no longer fringe players locally. They are now competing directly with long-established legacy marques, fighting with affordably priced products with comprehensive features that attract budget-conscious consumers, says AutoTrader.

“What’s particularly telling is how quickly the used market is responding to shifts in the new vehicle space,” commented George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader South Africa.

“We’re seeing a much shorter lag between new model success and used market dominance, which points to growing consumer confidence in these brands, not just as value options, but as long-term ownership propositions.”

Business Day