New Audi A1 Sportback S line model arrives in South Africa

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The S line comes equipped with full LED headlamps as standard.

Audi South Africa has introduced a new S line derivative to its A1 Sportback range.

Slotting in between the entry-level Advanced and flagship Black Edition models, Audi says this newcomer offers “a more dynamic design expression” alongside enhanced lighting and comfort features.

Take a short drive through the spec sheet and you’ll notice highlights such as:

full LED headlamps and Plus taillight clusters;

17-inch alloy wheels;

front sport seats with cloth upholstery; and

an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.

The new A1 Sportback S line is priced at R549,000 and includes a five-year/100,000km service and maintenance plan as standard.