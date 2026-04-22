Revamped BMW 7 Series brings future tech to flagship sedan

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The monolithic exterior follows the Neue Klasse look with thinner lights, new air intakes and a redesigned grille.

Four years into its life, the BMW 7 Series luxury sedan has received an extensive model update.

The seventh-generation 7 Series inherits several technology and styling features that were first introduced in the iX3, BMW’s first Neue Klasse (New Class) generation car, which was recently crowned the 2026 World Car of the Year.

It is the beginning of a technology rollout — spanning drive system variants and market segments — from which all future BMW cars will benefit.

In what BMW says is its most extensive model update carried out to date, the monolithic exterior follows the Neue Klasse look with thinner lights, new air intakes and a redesigned grille, with new rear lights that emphasise the car’s width.

Inside, the new 7 Series is the first BMW to feature a touchscreen for the front passenger, and the Neue Klasse makeover has the same slanted central touchscreen and steering wheel as the iX3.

The instrument cluster has been replaced by BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive display that runs across the length of the dashboard just under the driver’s eyeline. An AI-powered personal assistant allows features to be controlled using natural conversation.

BMW Theatre Screen enables cinematic experiences in the rear seat. Picture: DANIEL KRAUS (DANIEL KRAUS)

Rear-seat passengers can look forward to an upgraded BMW Theatre Screen enabling cinematic experiences or working on the move, immersive ambient lighting, and a high-end, 35-speaker Bowers & Wilkins system. As part of an extensive options list, alcantara-covered and fully reclinable Executive Lounge chairs can be ordered for the rear.

The cabin has a clean design with high-quality surfaces in materials such as leather, cloth, wood, crystal glass and metal.

Advanced technologies increase the use of AI to set new standards of comfort and safety in partially automated driving and parking manoeuvres.

As before, the 7 Series is available with combustion engines with 48V mild hybrid systems, plug-in hybrids and fully electric i7 guises.

BMW’s new Panoramic iDrive display runs across the length of the dashboard just under the driver’s eyeline. Picture: DANIEL KRAUS (DANIEL KRAUS)

The flagship electric model is the i7 M70 xDrive with outputs of 500kW and 1,015Nm, the ability to silently whisk the 0-100km/h dash in 3.5 seconds, and the ability to charge from 10-80% in around half an hour on a DC fast charger.

The range-topping 7 Series with a combustion engine is the M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid, which musters 450kW and 800Nm, covers 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds, and has an electric range of up to 80km.

All models get xDrive all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension, with active rear steering and roll stabilisation optionally available.

BMW Individual offers a broad spread of personalisation options — including BMW M Performance, M Sport package and M Sport package Pro models — a selection of wheels sized from 20-inch to 22-inch rims; and BMW Individual dual-finish paintwork.

BMW South Africa confirms the revamped 7 Series will go on sale here in Q4 2026.

Business Day