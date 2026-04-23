Futuristic Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept inspired by jet aircraft

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kia Vision Meta Turismo concept car imagines the future direction of the Korean brand.

Kia has shown an outlandish new Vision Meta Turismo concept car at Milan Design Week, which runs from April 20-16.

The electric car, unveiled in December to celebrate the brand’s 80th anniversary, envisions a futuristic grand tourer with a sporty drive and lounge-inspired interior inspired by jet aircraft.

The look subscribes to Kia’s “Opposites United” design philosophy, where soft surfaces meet technical geometry. It’s a cab-forward architecture underpinned by an aerodynamic silhouette with a low and wide profile. The faceted surfaces with soft transitions come alive when light hits the body.

The rear has an ultra-slim LED lighting signature, flowing curves and a sharp, truncated tail with a trailing edge that emphasises fluidity and high-speed stability. A wide glass canopy with geometric shapes exposes an internal space frame.

The concept features slim seats that rotate when stationary and a steering wheel with different usage modes. (KIA)

The concept car is configured as a 2+2 seater GT with digital technology for immersive experiences for passengers through an ultra-slim instrument cluster and augmented reality (AR) content via 3D Head-up Display.

Passengers sit on light-frame seat structures with mesh fabric for air flow. The front seats rotate 180º for a lounge-like posture when the vehicle is stationary. The interior has additional layers for driving excitement, including analogue controllers with haptic feedback and physical simulation.

On the move, the concept that has launch control and GT boost functions for instant acceleration recreates the feeling of changing mechanical gears accompanied by virtual engine sounds and vibrations through adjusting the suspension sensitivity.

It also features a new interpretation of a steering wheel that serves as the central interface through which users engage digital experience modes: Speedster, Dreamer, and Gamer.

Speedster creates wide-angle AR HUD simulations with dynamic sequential lighting and sound effects. Dreamer is aimed at vibrant urban environments for an immersive experience using the AR HUD and AR glasses.

The bulging surfaces are designed for interplay with natural light. (KIA)

Gamer is activated in parking environments where passengers can pass the time with virtual racing games using the AR HD and steering wheel.

“The Vision Meta Turismo marks a significant milestone, demonstrating how Kia‘s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy also shapes our future vision of mobility,” says Karim Habib, executive vice-president and head of Kia Global Design.

“This concept embodies Kia’s vision of a future where mobility is not just about the destination, but about creating human-centred spaces that engage, stimulate, and inspire our customers in ways yet to be imagined.”

Business Day