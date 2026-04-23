JAC T8 CTi Comfort launched as SA’s cheapest double cab

JAC Motors South Africa has launched the T8 2.0L CTi Comfort 4x2 double-cab. The Chinese bakkie is the country’s lowest-priced double cab at R349,900.
Aimed at fleet operators and entrepreneurs, it delivers rugged capability without skimping on comforts.
It is powered by a 2.0l turbo diesel engine with an electric variable geometry turbocharger to reduce lag. Power and torque outputs are 104kW and 320Nm, the latter delivered between 1,600 and 2,600 rpm.
Paired with a six-speed manual transmission, the bakkie has a claimed fuel economy of 6.5l/100 km, with its 76l tank providing a promised range of more than 1,000km.
The rear-wheel-drive T8 is built on a ladder frame with a ground clearance of 210mm and a length of 5,325 mm. The workhorse has a 900kg payload in a double-skinned loadbox with four tie-down hooks and a braked towing capacity of 2,000kg.
The rugged double cab has reasonable levels of comfort and styling, and comes standard with a large honeycomb grille, LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, bold wheel arches and 18-inch steel wheels with 265/60 R18 tyres.
Interior comforts include a multifunction leather-bound steering wheel, cruise control, air conditioning and electric windows. Four to five occupants are accommodated in the spacious cabin on leatherette seats.
The T8 Comfort’s multi-information display shows key vehicle data, while Bluetooth, a radio/MP3 player and six speakers keep occupants connected. USB and 12V sockets provide power and connectivity.
Safety features include driver and passenger airbags, stability control, hill-start control, ABS brakes and tyre pressure monitoring.
The JAC T8 2.0L CTi Comfort includes a five-year/100,000 km warranty and roadside assistance, with a five-year/100,000km service plan available as a R50,000 option.
JAC Motors South Africa has more than 70 dealers across Southern Africa.
Prices of the T8 line-up:
- T8 2.0L CTi 4×2 Comfort: R349,900
- T8 2.0L CTi 4×2 Lux: R399,900*
- T8 2.0L CTi 4×4 Lux: R449,900*
* Five-year/100,000km service plan.