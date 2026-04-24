Audi recalls electric e-tron GT in SA over brake issues

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The recall affects certain vehicles that were sold from November 2021 to March 2026.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) informs consumers that Audi South Africa is recalling 40 electrically powered Audi e-tron GT cars.

The recall affects certain vehicles that were sold from November 2021 to March 2026.

Audi SA informed the NCC that the recall is due to a bolted connection between the input rod on the brake pedal and the operating rod on the brake servo that may come loose. If the connection becomes completely detached, braking will only be possible using the controlled emergency braking function.

Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take this recall seriously and arrange for the necessary inspection and repair at an Audi SA dealership. All corrective work will be carried out for free.

Consumers can e-mail ProductRecall@thencc.org.za for more information.

Business Day