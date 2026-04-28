China headed Nissan concepts revealed at Beijing Auto show

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nissan Motor Co has unveiled two new NEV SUV concept cars at Auto China 2026 — the Urban SUV PHEV and the Terrano PHEV concepts — as it demonstrates its accelerated NEV product offensive in China.

The latter nameplate will be familiar to some. The original Nissan Terrano was launched in 1986 as a 4WD recreational vehicle. The Terrano II that launched in 1993 was on sale in South Africa. It returns with the latest plug-in hybrid technology while keeping its off-road heritage and addressing urban commuting.

The Urban SUV PHEV concept is designed for young Chinese customers, according to the company. Its design draws Nissan’s future SUV lineup that blend electrification technology with urban daily driving performance.

The iconic nameplate has returned as a plug-in-hybrid electric vehicle concept in China. (NISSAN)

Since 2025, Nissan has accelerated its NEV product offensive in China, including the N7, Frontier Pro PHEV, N6, and NX8, all to be exported to Latin America and ASEAN. The Frontier Pro is planned for export to the same markets including the Middle East.

The production model of the Terrano PHEV concept is also intended for selected global markets, and Nissan aims to achieve one million units in annual sales in China by 2030, with exports as a key strategic role.

“Under our vision, China is not only a highly competitive domestic market but also a source of innovation, enabling us to create new value and experiences for customers in China and in the global markets,” says Ivan Espinosa, president and CEO.

“Advanced technology must serve a clear purpose and be experienced directly by customers through mobility that is safer, more intuitive and more accessible. China is central to bringing this belief to life.”

Production versions of both concept cars are scheduled to be unveiled within one year. Nissan also plans to introduce three additional NEV models in China within a year.

Business Day