China’s Chery to emulate Toyota and Tesla in global pursuit

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Chery, China’s largest car exporter, is taking inspiration from two very different carmakers, Toyota and Tesla, as it pursues expansion in Europe and beyond, its top executive said.

Chery is considering adding production capacity in Barcelona, Spain, where it has a joint venture. It is also looking for more opportunities to share production facilities with European car companies, chair Yin Tongyue said in an interview on Monday.

Founded in 1996 on the banks of the Yangtze River, Chery’s first car rolled off the assembly line in 1999. It was originally known as Cheery and billed itself as a cheerful, low-cost brand. Today it sees itself in the mould of Toyota, synonymous with quality, and Tesla, which is known for its innovation.

“Our strategy, we call it ‘double T’,” Yin said at Chery’s global headquarters in the eastern city of Wuhu. “Toyota plus Tesla.”

That means producing cars with the quality to win over customers for the long term and the advanced technology to attract younger buyers, he said.

Chery and competitors BYD and Geely are among the Chinese carmakers upending the global industry with cutting-edge electric vehicles (EVs) at prices traditional carmakers cannot match. China’s annual auto show, held this year in Beijing and open to the public starting this week, is the largest such event in the world.

Chery chair Yin Tongyue told journalists the company wants to enlarge capacity in Barcelona and potentially export cars to other markets. (Anadolu)

Chery sold 2.8-million cars last year, up nearly 8% from a year earlier, according to industry data. It is building its Ebro brand of cars in Spain with a local joint venture (JV) at a former Nissan plant in Barcelona.

“Right now it’s very good,” Yin said of the Spanish operation, adding Chery wanted to “enlarge this capacity in Barcelona” and potentially export cars to other markets.

However, it wasn’t sustainable to ship cars from one country to others in large volumes, he said. Instead, Chery wanted to manufacture more in local markets and was actively looking to partner with other carmakers in Europe to share production facilities, Yin said, without providing details on which countries it was considering.

“We can share profits, we can share models,” he said of potential tie-ups.

Global surge

Chery’s global sales have surged in recent years, almost quadrupling from 2020 to 2025. However, the carmaker remains well behind domestic rival BYD, which sold 4.6-million cars in 2025, becoming the world’s number five carmaker by volume.

Chery launched two new international brands — Omoda and Jaecoo, in 2023. It sold 380,000 of the two brands combined last year and the company told dealers and staff at the weekend in Wuhu it is targeting combined sales of 1-million vehicles in 2027.

The carmaker hosted an “international business summit” in Wuhu over the past few days. Company representatives said about 4,000 people, including international dealers and suppliers, attended.

The Jaecoo 7 SUV has done particularly well in some markets and was Britain’s top-selling car in March.

iCaur is among new nameplates launched by the Chery group. (CHERY)

Chery’s brands are heavily reliant on SUV — 2.3-million of the 2.8-million vehicles it sold last year worldwide were SUVs — and the company is working on smaller models to broaden its lineup.

The push to build smaller is also a sign of Chery’s global ambitions. Chinese consumers traditionally prefer large cars, unlike Europeans, Yin said.

Like the rest of its domestic rivals, Chery has to contend with a brutal price war at home, where there are more than 100 car brands. Yin said he believed a long-overdue shakeout in the industry was imminent.

“In a few years maybe a very few can survive and be healthy,” he said. “Right now, it’s coming.”

Reuters