Aston Martin narrows Q1 loss, secures R1bn funding from top investor

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Aston Martin kept its annual outlook unchanged but flagged caution around the Middle East conflict.

British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday reported a narrower first-quarter loss, helped by turnaround efforts, and signed a new £50m (R1.11bn) funding deal with top shareholder and chair Lawrence Stroll’s consortium.

The new financing facility with some members of the Yew Tree Consortium comes amid cash pressures for the legacy carmaker, which has:

laid off a fifth of its workforce;

cut its five-year spending plan; and

delayed production of its electric vehicle technology to recover from hefty US tariffs on imported cars and softer demand in the Chinese market.

Aston Martin kept its annual outlook unchanged but flagged caution around the Middle East conflict, after disruptions to automakers’ regional operations as the US-Israeli strikes on Iran followed by Tehran’s strikes on the Gulf sent shockwaves across the region.

The carmaker’s first quarter adjusted operating loss came in at £56.9m (R1.27bn), compared to £64.5m (R1.44bn) loss a year earlier and £71m (R1.58bn) that the market had expected.

Reuters