Mercedes’ first-quarter profit slump smaller than expected

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday reported a slump in first-quarter operating profit but beat market expectations as the German premium carmaker battles to shore up dwindling margins and revive weak demand in key markets such as China.

The carmaker reported first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of €1.9bn (R36.81bn), down 17% year on year but higher than the average analyst estimate of €1.6bn, according to a poll conducted by Visible Alpha.

Steep tariffs, China woes and a rocky transition to electric vehicles (EVs) have weighed heavily on German carmakers such as Mercedes, whose CEO Ola Kaellenius has turned to sweeping redundancies and cost cuts to stem losses while rolling out a cascade of new models.

The Stuttgart-based company posted first-quarter revenue of €31.6bn, missing analyst estimates for €31.8bn.

The adjusted return on sales for Mercedes’ core cars division was 4.1%, within a full-year target of between 3% and 5%, but down from 7.3% in the same quarter last year.

Reuters