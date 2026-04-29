New and old nameplates shine at Auto China 2026

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The new Chery Tiggo V that's headed to South Africa can transform between a MPV, SUV and bakkie.

The Auto China 2026, or the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition, is currently taking place in China’s capital.

The biennial show is bucking the trend of traditional motor shows declining in popularity, attracting close to 1-million visitors in just 10 days from April 24 to May 3. The biggest automotive spectacle on Earth is held over 380,000m2 and showcases more than 1,400 vehicles, including 181 world premieres and 71 concept vehicles.

Here are some of our picks of interesting cars debuting at the show — and which are expected to be sold in South Africa:

Chery Tiggo V

Wuhu, China-based Chery, which operates in South Africa, debuted numerous cars, including the new Tiggo V concept that adapts between multiple body styles, transforming into an SUV, MPV, or even a bakkie. The model is expected in Q3 2026 with local-specific features, and a name change is in the cards for the South African market.

The company also showed visitors the new Q brand of small electric hatches set to be sold in this market and a private viewing of the new production version of the KP31 plug-in hybrid double-cab bakkie. The local company is unable to confirm whether the bulky bakkie is planned for local assembly but says more information will be shared in July when it’s finally handed the keys to its newly acquired assembly facilities in Rosslyn, Pretoria.

GWM

One of the Chinese brands with a long history in South Africa also showcased a number of new cars, including the Ora 5 plug-in-hybrid. This model is a larger model than the full-electric Ora 3 sold here that eliminates the range anxiety barrier. The company also showed the larger Mercedes-AMG G63 baiting Tank 700 model with a new V8 engine, and a plug-in hybrid version of the popular P300 bakkie range. It’s expected some of these models may be introduced in SA.

The GWM Tank 700 is a new hoodlum powered by a V8 engine. (GWM)

Freelander

The British nameplate formerly tied to an urban Land Rover made a return as a standalone, fully electric SUV with visibly familiar styling cues. It’s not produced by JLR, but a separate consortium that includes China’s Chery. The car is planned as a China-only model at launch, but things can change.

A British legend is reborn as a family-sized electric SUV. (CHERY)

Nissan

Still on legends, the Japanese brand brought a modern take on the iconic Nissan Terrano SUV that first debuted in the late 80s. The concept is showcased with a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, and the company intends to have it back in the markets by 2027. No information on local availability was shared, though.

With ample ground clearance and chunky all-terrain tyres, the Terrano PHEV Concept looks like a proper overlander. (Nissan)

Porsche

Fresh from announcing its divesting from Bugatti, the German sports car brand unveiled the new Cayenne Electric Coupe. The model with a curvier silhouette has a similar ethos of electrified performance to its SUV cousin launched recently.

The new Cayenne Electric Coupe also showed up at the Beijing Auto Show. (PORSCHE AG)

Volkswagen

The German brand also brought nostalgia in the Jetta, but in a different SUV shape. The Jetta X concept shown at Beijing is reported to spawn a range of family-sized and affordable electric SUVs. The company has a joint venture, FAW-Volkswagen, in the region.