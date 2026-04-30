All-electric VW ID.Polo goes on sale in Germany

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The all-electric ID.Polo has debuted in Germany with three style trims.

Volkswagen has debuted the new ID. Polo, the all-electric version of its popular compact hatch. The new chapter is completely reimagined for the future.

The dimensions are larger in part and shorter elsewhere than the conventional Polo. It’s 4,053mm (-21mm) long, 1,816mm (+65mm) wide, 1,530mm (+79mm) high and with a 2,600mm (+48mm) wheelbase.

The boot has increased from 351l to 441l, representing 25% growth. With rear seat backrests folded down, the load capacity increases to 1,240l versus the conventional Polo with 1,125l.

The digital cockpit consists of 26cm driver’s display and 32.77mm touch-operated infotainment display with high-quality graphics in the centre. VW said the unit, with a “retro display” mode that returns the look and feel of the Mk1 Golf, is designed for easy reach for the driver and front passenger.

The ID.Polo has larger dimensions inside than conventional models, with a fully digital cockpit. (VWAG)

It debuts in three trims, namely, Trend, Life and Style. Standard features in the entry-level model include lane assist, LED headlights, the digital cockpit and infotainment system, a multi-function steering wheel in leatherette and automatic air-conditioning.

The Style adds adaptive cruise control, rearview camera system, front park distance control, voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inductive charging and a variable luggage compartment floor.

In range-topping Style trim customers get LED matrix headlights with illuminated LED light strip, 3D LED tail light clusters, the illuminated VW logo at the front and rear, heated sport comfort seats and steering wheel, background lighting and dual-zone climate control. Options include a Harman Kardon sound system, panoramic glass roof, and massage function for the front seats.

The ID.Polo launches with 85kW, 99kW and 155kW electric drivetrains powering a new front-wheel-drive system. The entry pair of engines use a 37kWh lithium iron phosphate battery as standard with a 329km range, and charges from 10% to 80% in about 23 minutes at DC quick-charging stations.

The 155kW juggernaut is powered by a nickel-manganese-cobalt battery variant offering 52kWh and 454km range. It charges from 10% to 80% in 24 minutes at DC stations.

The ID.Polo has an increased boot size and capacity to carry five passengers. (VWAG)

Driver assist systems include connected travel assist with traffic light recognition and one-pedal driving. The ID. Polo can supply up to 3.6kW power to external devices, turning the vehicle into a mobile power socket on the road that can charge e-bikes and outdoor equipment.

The ID. Polo launches in Germany priced from €24,995 (R490,587) for Trend and €33,795 (R663,177) for Style. Prices of the Life and other models will be announced later.

The new ID.Polo is built at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg assembly plant, its largest. The Volkswagen Group Africa plant in Kariega, South Africa, which remains the only manufacturing plant that builds the petrol Polo model, says it’s unable to share information about a South African entry at this point.