Jetour to build T-Series models in SA from 2027

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Since launch, the Jetour T1 and T2 models have recorded stronger-than-expected sales, with more than 4,500 units sold in SA.

At the Beijing Auto Show 2026 this weekend, Jetour International president Ke Chuandeng announced that the brand will begin producing some of its models in South Africa from 2027.

While Jetour and Chery operate as separate brands locally, Jetour is part of the Chery Group globally.

Chery’s recent acquisition of the Rosslyn manufacturing plant from Nissan will see Chery South Africa transition from an importer to a local manufacturer. By mid-2027, the company aims to produce 50,000 units annually and create more than 3,000 jobs across manufacturing and the supply chain.

Jetour’s T-Series, launched in SA in October last year, is expected to be included in local production at the plant from next year.

Since launch, the Jetour T1 and T2 models have recorded stronger-than-expected sales, with more than 4,500 units sold in SA.

“This announcement to produce the Jetour T-Series locally positions South Africa as an integral part of Jetour’s global ambitions and underscores the growing influence of Chinese automakers in our market,” says Nic Campbell, vice president of Jetour South Africa.