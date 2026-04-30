Motoring

New Ferrari package turns Purosangue into a handling thoroughbred

Alloy wheels and carbon-fiber accents set Handling Speciale apart

motor bd

Motoring Staff

The Ferrari Purosangue gets optional suspension and transmission shift tweaks. (SCUDERIA SA)

Ferrari has introduced a new Handling Speciale package for its Purosangue SUV.

According to the Italian carmaker, it focuses on dynamic performance, adding a recalibrated active suspension system that reduces body movements by 10%.

It also includes revised transmission software aimed at improving response times and delivering more decisive gear changes, particularly in the Manettino “Race” and “ESC-Off” modes.

A black Cavallino Rampante identifies the model with the handling tweaks. (SCUDERIA SA)

In-cabin sound has also been adjusted through a dedicated setting, which is more pronounced at start-up and under acceleration. This is intended to further emphasise the rambunctious character of the naturally aspirated 6.5l V12 engine, which produces 533kW and 716Nm of torque.

Specifying the Handling Speciale package also brings visual changes, including:

  • a new set of alloy wheels (22-inch front and 23-inch rear);
  • carbon-fibre side shields;
  • matt black exhaust tips;
  • a black rear Prancing Horse emblem;
  • satin-finished Ferrari script; and
  • an interior plaque identifying the configuration.

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