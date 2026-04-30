Stellantis boss Filosa vows cash flow improvement after quarterly miss hits shares

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Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa was appointed last year to revive the carmaker after several quarters of falling sales. Picture:

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa pledged to improve the group’s free cash flow performance quarter-by-quarter after the carmaker’s January-March results sent its shares sharply lower on Thursday.

The group, which includes such brands as Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Peugeot in its lineup, nearly tripled in first-quarter adjusted operating income, helped by US tariff refunds, but a disappointing cash flow sent its shares down more than 10% at opening.

Industrial free cash flow was more than €1.9bn (R35.32bn) negative in the quarter, still an improvement from a cash burn of more than €3bn (R58.86bn) a year earlier.

“We will keep improving, as we did this quarter. Quarter-by-quarter and year-over-year,” Filosa told reporters.

“Improvement is there, commercial momentum is there, and discipline in the way we are managing price and cost is there. That encourages me and says that this is a long journey for sure, but will be a journey of progressive gradual improvement.”

Oddo BHF analyst Michael Foundoukidis described the cash performance in the first quarter as “more negative than expected.” He said it only included €700m (R13.73bn) in charges out of a total of €1bn (R19.61bn) expected for this year.

The results underscore the challenges still facing Filosa, who was appointed last year to revive the carmaker after several quarters of falling sales, as he prepares to unveil the group’s new long-term business plan on May 21

Despite relief from expected US tariff refunds, Stellantis maintained forecasts for 2026 it provided earlier this year, reiterating it expected its industrial free cash flow to turn positive next year.

More challenges could come this year from higher raw material costs and supply-chain disruptions, should the current Middle East crisis persist, Filosa said.

Milan-listed shares in Stellantis recovered some ground and were down 3.5% at 12.50pm GMT.

Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) rose to €960m in January to March from €327m (R6.41bn) a year earlier. That number, however, included around €400m (R7.84bn) in expected refunds after a US Supreme Court ruling in February that struck down some of President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Adjusted Ebit in Stellantis’s key North American market, which came in at €263m (R5,156,864,550), would have been negative without tariff refunds, Bernstein analysts said in a note.

Filosa told analysts in a post-earnings call the North American margin would improve during this year.

In Europe, Stellantis’s other major market, adjusted Ebit was near zero, down from €292m (R5.72bn) a year earlier.

The results underscore the challenges still facing Filosa, who was appointed last year to revive the carmaker after several quarters of falling sales, as he prepares to unveil the group’s new long-term business plan on May 21.

Filosa said on Thursday Stellantis will rely on all of its current 14 brands for its future strategies and hinted at actions to absorb its excess production capacity in Europe, including increased co-operation with Chinese counterparts.

“Our brands represent our strongest asset for our customers and for our markets,” he said.

Stellantis in February announced more than €22bn (R509.62bn) in charges as the group scaled back its electric-vehicle ambitions.

Reuters