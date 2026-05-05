FIRST DRIVE | Kia Carens returns with dashing looks and more passenger space

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The new Kia Carens competes with bold styling and a spacious cabin in the entry-level MPV segment.

The fourth-generation Kia Carens arrived in local showrooms this week.

The nameplate entered the South African car scene in 1999 with the five-seater first-generation model. Other markets could have a seven-seater, and it was characterised by stodgy styling thanks to a short wheelbase and a high roof.

The new-generation model built in India is larger with a more coherent shape. It seats seven passengers and launches with four models priced between R399,995 and R599,995, targeting seven-seater rivals such as the petrol-powered Toyota Rumion, Suzuki XL6 and Hyundai Alcazar.

The digital looks are inspired by Kia’s electric vehicle range. It’s 4,500mm long, 1,800mm wide and 1,734mm high with a 2,780mm wheelbase. With all the seats up, loading space behind the third row measures a meagre 216l but expands to more than 600l when folded. Flatten all the rear rows, and more than 1,000l is available.

Inside, the cabin is roomy in the front two rows, but the third row legroom is less generous. Middle and front-row passengers can stretch out in surroundings enhanced by a touch-operated 12.3″ infotainment display, a 12″ digital cluster and a two-tone steering wheel. The entry-model LS gets a 4.2″ TFT LCD cluster and a cloth and leather upholstery mix.

The EX middle model we drove exclusively at the launch is equipped with an electric-operated driver’s seat, and the seats are covered in full artificial leather upholstery. Specifications include smartphone connectivity, a charging pad, Bluetooth, front and rear USB ports and keyless access for the SX model only. Multi-zone climate control is not available throughout the range, though.

The seven-seater has more than 1,000l of luggage space with both rear rows folded down. (KIA)

All the models are front-wheel drive and powered by a 1.5l four-cylinder turbo diesel engine producing 85kW and 250Nm. Though diesel prices are at an all-time high, Kia SA CEO Paul Turnbull says the decision to exclude petrol motors is aimed at offering a unique range in the niche.

The engine is paired with a six-speed manual and 16″ wheels in the LS entry-level model, while a six-speed automatic and 17″ wheels are standard fare in the rest of the range.

Initial drive impressions are of a well-built MPV that feels tractable enough to deal with a variety of topographies. The Carens felt steady and poised at speed, with no squeaks or rattles emanating from the interior when driving on craggy surfaces.

The engine power isn’t athletic but punchy enough not to frustrate. Kia says the average fuel consumption is 5.3l/100km with a 900km driving range from the 45l fuel tank.

The steering response isn’t the best, though, feeling tighter than it should for a vehicle designed mostly for urban usage. The suspension, too, felt firmer than expected. Driver convenience items include front park distance control and a reversing camera for all models, with a surround-view monitor fitted exclusively in the range-topping SX.

Cruise control is available from the LX specification upwards, with only the SX benefiting from advanced driver assistance systems comprising autonomous brake and throttle, blind-spot view monitor and collision avoidance, and lane-keeping assist. The top model also gets an electro-mechanical parking brake, but all Carens models are equipped with ABS brakes, stability control and six airbags as standard.

The new Kia Carens is sold with a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty and roadside assistance and a three-year/45,000km service plan.

Pricing

Carens 1.5d LS 6MT - R399,995

Carens 1.5d LX 6AT - R459,995

Carens 1.5d EX 6AT - R499,995

Carens 1.5d SX 6AT - R599,995