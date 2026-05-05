McLaren takes aim at WEC, Le Mans with new MCL-HY Hypercar

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McLaren has revealed its new MCL-HY Hypercar, the model that will underpin the brand’s return to top-level endurance racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the 24 Hours of Le Mans from 2027.

The car, shown in a 2026 test livery inspired by the McLaren M6A, is currently undergoing a rigorous development programme with homologation set to follow later in the year. The project draws on McLaren’s history in sports car racing, including its Can-Am success in the late 1960s and overall victory at Le Mans in 1995 with the McLaren F1 GTR.

The MCL-HY also forms part of a broader effort by McLaren to contest motorsport’s “Triple Crown” – wins at the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans – with the company already active in Formula 1 and the IndyCar Series.

The McLaren MCL-HY Hypercar will contest the 2027 World Endurance Championship. (McLaren)

Track testing of the Hypercar is scheduled to begin in May, where McLaren factory driver Mikkel Jensen will be joined by development drivers Grégoire Saucy and Richard Verschoor. United Autosports racer Ben Hanley will contribute to the programme.

Built to ACO and IMSA LMDh regulations, the MCL-HY uses a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis and a hybrid powertrain combining a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with an MGU system. Total output is capped at 520kW, in line with class regulations, with drive sent to the rear wheels. The car has a minimum weight of 1,030kg.

Alongside the race car, McLaren has also confirmed a track-only derivative, the MCL-HY GTR, which will be offered to selected customers through its Project: Endurance programme.

The track-only MCL-HY GTR will be offered to selected customers through its Project: Endurance programme. (McLaren)

Unlike the race car, the GTR dispenses with the hybrid system and is powered solely by a 2.9l twin-turbocharged engine producing about 535kW. McLaren says this results in a lower overall weight and a simplified ownership experience for track use.

The ownership package includes access to a two-year driving programme across six international circuits, with driver coaching, pit crew support and engineering assistance provided. Buyers will also be given behind-the-scenes access to McLaren’s WEC campaign in the build-up to the 2027 Le Mans race.

Deliveries of the MCL-HY GTR are expected to begin towards the end of 2027.