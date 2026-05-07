Four London-inspired Range Rover models now available in SA

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All four special editions are available with plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Range Rover has expanded its line-up of London-inspired special editions in South Africa with the introduction of the new Westminster Edition, joining the Evoque Hoxton Edition, Velar Belgravia Edition and Sport Battersea Edition.

The four models draw inspiration from well-known districts in the British capital and feature bespoke styling details, trim finishes and badging unique to each derivative.

All four editions are available with plug-in hybrid powertrains. The Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition and Range Rover Westminster Edition offer up to 117km of claimed electric driving range, while the Evoque Hoxton Edition and Velar Belgravia Edition are rated for up to 59km.

The Evoque Hoxton Edition rides on 20-inch Satin Gold wheels. (JLR)

The Range Rover Evoque Hoxton Edition takes cues from the East London district known for its creative culture. It features 20-inch Satin Gold alloy wheels, a Platinum Atlas exterior styling pack, Hoxton Edition badging and illuminated treadplates. Interior changes include leather upholstery with contrast stitching and black brushed aluminium trim.

The Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition is inspired by one of London’s most affluent neighbourhoods. (JLR)

Inspired by one of London’s most affluent neighbourhoods, the Range Rover Velar Belgravia Edition adds 20-inch Diamond Turned Dark Agate wheels with a Satin Black tinted lacquer finish, a black brushed aluminium finisher, unique puddle lamps and Belgravia Edition detailing inside and out.

A more exclusive Belgravia Edition Satin derivative will also be offered globally in a run of 400 units. It is distinguished by a satin protective exterior film, 22-inch Dark Agate Grey Diamond Turned wheels, a Black Exterior Styling Pack and “1 of 400” badging.

The Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition features a black contrast roof. (JLR)

The Range Rover Sport Battersea Edition receives a black contrast roof, a black exterior styling package and 22-inch forged wheels.

Inside it gains Battersea Edition branding on the treadplates and centre console, along with contrast-stitched upholstery.

The Range Rover Westminster Edition rides on 22-inch diamond-turned wheels. (JLR)

Last but not least, the Range Rover Westminster Edition adds 22-inch diamond-turned wheels, bespoke badging and Natural Black Birch veneer trim with a 10-line inlay inspired by London’s Downing Street address. Standard features include metallic paint, a sliding panoramic roof and Meridian 3D audio.

Pricing in South Africa: